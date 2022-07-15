FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues through the afternoon, heating temperatures up to about 99 or perhaps 100. Heat index values reach the 95 to 105 degree range. No rain is anticipated.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear into the night with a bit more humidity. Temperatures slip into the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: We’re sunny and a bit hotter into Saturday. Humidity ramps up as well, making it feel more like 100 to 110.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: Clouds increase a bit into Sunday. But there will still be enough sunshine to warm temperatures to nearly 100. Heat index values will be even higher. These clouds will come with a weak cool front that might bring a few isolated showers. Some may linger into Monday. But most will still likely dodge these showers, leaving us in a continued drought for next week.