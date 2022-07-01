FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with mostly clear skies and very warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s. We stay mostly sunny through midday, heating temperatures into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 90s by mid-afternoon. With the humidity, it will feel more like mid and upper 90s to perhaps 100 or 101. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible, though the die off some into the night.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear through the night. But with the humidity remaining, temperatures only slip into the mid-70s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: More heat and humidity is on tap for Saturday. Temperatures reach the lower 90s with heat index values approaching 100 again. Meanwhile, a weak tropical disturbance to our south may enhance our rain chances just slightly into the weekend. Still, those rain chances are relatively low through the Fourth of July holiday.