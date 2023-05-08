MONDAY: We begin our work week with partly to mostly cloudy skies and very warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures start out near 70. With clouds clearing out, sunshine will heat us up quickly. By mid-afternoon, temperatures reach the upper 80s with heat index values in the low-90s.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible late in the afternoon. But that chance appears a bit more likely during the overnight hours as a few stronger storms roll in from the north. Some of these could be on the strong side, bringing a slight damaging wind risk through Tuesday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The hot, humid pattern continues through the work week. Our morning storms on Tuesday should diminish some, making for another very warm, muggy day. Highs reach the mid-80s. A few more spotty storms will be possible later in the day.

This pattern becomes somewhat repetitive throughout the remainder of the work week. Look for partly sunny skies each day with highs in the 80s and heat index values a few degrees higher. Hit-or-miss showers and storms will result, mostly in the afternoon hours.