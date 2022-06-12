TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures cool off into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the south southwest around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices well into the triple digits. A heat advisory will be in place from 11 AM to 8 PM on Monday.

TUESDAY: Humidity levels will be slightly lower on Tuesday, but temperatures will still be on the warm side. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values hovering around 100.

EXTENDED: Hot, humid, and dry conditions are set to continue all week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s through the rest of the workweek. Heat indices will also be making a run for the triple digits most days. Be careful when spending time outside. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.