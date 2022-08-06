TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay mild overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Sunday will look very similar to Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. Overall tomorrow looks to be sunny and dry, however, a few clouds will build in through the afternoon hours. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the heat of the afternoon, however, most areas will remain dry.

MONDAY: Rain chances will start to increase across the area on Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are still expected to warm up above average in the mid-90s.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will continue through midweek as temperatures fall slightly into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Conditions look to dry out by the end of the work week into the weekend.

