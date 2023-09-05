TONIGHT: Clouds will build overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorm chances will increase overnight in NW Arkansas before pushing eastward.

TOMORROW: Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the morning and afternoon as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will warm well above average on Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will warm into the triple digits.

EXTENDED: Lingering rain chances will continue on Thursday as temperatures warm into the lower 90s. More seasonal temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week into the weekend.