TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the mild side overnight tonight as lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot weather will continue to start the next work week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with dew points in the low to mid-60s. This will make it likely feel like the upper 90s to triple digits by the afternoon hours.

TUESDAY: The warming trend will continue on Tuesday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 90s to possibly triple digits under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely be in the triple digits as well.

EXTENDED: Sunny, hot, and muggy weather will continue into the extended forecast. However, a cold front will move through the state on Thursday bringing a bit of relief by the end of the week. Overall it looks like rain chances will remain low, however by next Sunday the chance for rain will start to increase.