TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain on the warm side overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Humidity will start to increase again on Monday with temperatures making a run for the triple digits. High temperatures will likely land in the upper 90s, however, feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits. Overall Monday looks to be sunny and dry, however, a pop-up thunderstorm during the heat of the afternoon can not be ruled out.

TUESDAY: The chance for a few scattered storms will continue again on Tuesday, mainly during the second half of the day. However much of Tuesday will again be sunny, dry, hot, and humid with temperatures back in the mid to upper 90s. A front will slowly be moving through the state on Tuesday.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will be a bit milder after the front moves through by Wednesday. Rain chances will also start to ramp up on Wednesday and linger through Thursday. Temperatures will be a bit more comfortable through the end of the week with highs in the 80s.