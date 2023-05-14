TONIGHT: A few clouds will remain overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the rest of the evening.

TOMORROW: Monday will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will make it into the upper 80s and lower 90s with feels-like temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Overall tomorrow will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. However, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the heat of the afternoon and into the evening hours.

EXTENDED: Tuesday will feature slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to lower 80s. Slightly cooler temperatures will stick around throughout the work week into the weekend. Rain chances will remain low throughout the beginning of the work week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return on Friday into Saturday.