MONDAY MORNING: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to start the day with a few scattered storms building into the area. These will mainly be focused over northern and central Arkansas, likely continuing some into the midday hours. Temperatures start out in the 60s and 70s, reaching near 80 by noon.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: A few more storms are possible early in the afternoon, a few of which could be on the stronger side. Damaging wind will be the main risk, along with frequent lightning and blinding rain. A low-end severe risk, a level 2 out of 5, has been highlighted over northeast Arkansas. Highs reach the upper 80s to nearly 90. It will feel hotter thanks to the humidity.

MONDAY NIGHT AND OVERNIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy into the night with temperatures slipping into the lower 70s. Then a few isolated showers may build.

TUESDAY AND BEYOND: Another wave of scattered storms will build across central and northern Arkansas Tuesday. These will add to the rainfall amounts over the region, potentially increase the flash flood risk. A few storms could be strong. Into the afternoon, things heat up again to nearly 90. Then another wave of strong storms will pass through Wednesday morning. This could lead to some spots seeing 3 to 6 inches of rain while others end up with less. Heat and humidity continues to rage through mid-week.