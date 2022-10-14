SATURDAY: The first half of the weekend will be the better day to get outside. Most of Saturday will stay dry with much above-average temperatures. It will get near 90° ahead of our next rain chance.

Rain and storms will begin to develop after sunset. There is a risk of severe weather with these storms. The Storm Prediction Center has much of central Arkansas under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) Saturday night. A few of the strongest storms could have damaging winds, hail, or flash flooding. The risk of tornadoes is extremely low and unlikely.

SUNDAY: Rain showers will continue for the first half of Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Sunshine returns, but temperatures will remain cool. Morning temperatures in the 40s with afternoon highs in the 60s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Temperatures will continue to plummet midweek. Our first frost and freeze will be likely across the entire state and afternoon temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. It looks like warmer temperatures will return by the end of next week.

