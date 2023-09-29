TODAY: Sunny and dry weather is set to continue this afternoon. Temperatures will make a run for the low to mid-90s with light winds out of the southeast.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

EXTENDED: Sunny and dry weather is expected to continue this weekend. Temperatures will stay well above average with highs in the 90s. By the middle of next week, rain chances will start to increase and cooler temperatures will return as our next cold front approaches.