TODAY: Today will be another hot, muggy and sunny day. A few clouds will linger during the day, but overall we will see plenty of sunshine. One or two isolated showers can not be ruled out, however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Saturday will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back into the lower 90s. A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon, however, the chance for rain is on the slim side.
EXTENDED: Dry, hot, and sunny weather will continue on Sunday and into the beginning of the work week. A front looks to move through by the middle of next week, bringing us some slight chances for rain and some slightly cooler temperatures.
