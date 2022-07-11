MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures continue to heat up a bit more into the afternoon with sunshine. Highs reach the mid-90s with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to about 101 or 102. No rain is expected.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies remain clear with temperatures remaining pretty mild. We drop into the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures heat up a good bit more Tuesday, likely up to nearly 100. Heat index values will reach 100 to 107. But into the evening, a few isolated storms are possible as a cool front approaches.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: This front will continue to slowly work its way through southern Arkansas into Wednesday morning. A few isolated storms could linger into Wednesday. But temperatures will be a bit cooler, likely into the lower 90s. This relief is short-lived, though. By the weekend, we will likely return to the mid and upper 90s.