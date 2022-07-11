MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures continue to heat up a bit more into the afternoon with sunshine. Highs reach the mid-90s with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to about 101 or 102. No rain is expected.
MONDAY NIGHT: Skies remain clear with temperatures remaining pretty mild. We drop into the mid-70s.
TUESDAY: Temperatures heat up a good bit more Tuesday, likely up to nearly 100. Heat index values will reach 100 to 107. But into the evening, a few isolated storms are possible as a cool front approaches.
WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: This front will continue to slowly work its way through southern Arkansas into Wednesday morning. A few isolated storms could linger into Wednesday. But temperatures will be a bit cooler, likely into the lower 90s. This relief is short-lived, though. By the weekend, we will likely return to the mid and upper 90s.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.