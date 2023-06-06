TODAY: Today will be another hot, muggy, and sunny day. A few clouds will linger during the afternoon hours, but overall we will see plenty of sunshine. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms can not be ruled out, however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the 90s this afternoon.
TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another hot and humid day, likely the hottest day of the week. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.
EXTENDED: More hot and humid weather is on the way throughout much of this week. A weak cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing us another chance for rain and cooling temperatures down a few degrees. More isolated rain chances will arrive this weekend.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.