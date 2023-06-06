TODAY: Today will be another hot, muggy, and sunny day. A few clouds will linger during the afternoon hours, but overall we will see plenty of sunshine. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms can not be ruled out, however, most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will warm into the 90s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another hot and humid day, likely the hottest day of the week. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: More hot and humid weather is on the way throughout much of this week. A weak cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing us another chance for rain and cooling temperatures down a few degrees. More isolated rain chances will arrive this weekend.