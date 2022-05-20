FRIDAY MORNING: We begin our Friday with warm temperatures, mostly clear skies and a stout southwest breeze. Temperatures start out in the lower to mid-70s.

AFTERNOON: Wind remains strong through much of the day, importing more warm, humid air to the region. With continued sunshine, temperatures have no problem reaching the low 90s. Heat index values reach the mid and upper 90s.

TONIGHT: As a cold front approaches from the northwest, a few strong storms may build in Oklahoma and reach NW Arkansas overnight. Some hail and gusty wind will be the main risks during that time.

SATURDAY: The approaching cold front will be slow-moving. So temperatures still have an opportunity to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s during the day with partly sunny skies. Going into the afternoon, a few hit-or-miss showers and storms will develop. These become more widespread later in the day as the front passes, bringing the potential for hail and damaging straight-line wind. Storms move out later in the night followed by cooler temperatures Saturday night and Sunday morning.