TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear with a few isolated showers and storms possible Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s overnight

TOMORROW: Sunday will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will make it into the 90s with feels like temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Overall tomorrow will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. However, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the heat of the afternoon and into the evening hours.

EXTENDED: More hot and humid weather is on the way for Monday with isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday will feature slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to lower 80s. Slightly cooler temperatures will stick around throughout the work week into the weekend.