Parts of South Arkansas are starting Wednesday very soggy. Some places have already picked up three inches of rain and some heavy rain is going to be likely through 9 AM. Flash Flood Warnings have been issued along with a Flood Watch until 10 AM.

The storms in South Arkansas are the result of a very slow moving upper-level disturbance. Meanwhile, in Central Arkansas there will only be a slight chance of rain today. North Arkansas will have nearly no chance of rain.

Extreme heat is coming back. With the return of higher humidity and hot temperatures, a Heat Advisory has been issued for this afternoon in Central & North Arkansas. It starts at Noon.

Our rain chance will go up this weekend. But hot weather continues.