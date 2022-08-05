TONIGHT: A few isolated showers & storms left some people with some needed rain. Northeast Arkansas around Jonesboro ended up seeing too much of that rain at once, leading to some flash flooding Friday afternoon. Friday night will be warm and humid with low temps dropping to the mid 70s overnight and clouds clearing.

SATURDAY: It will be sunny, hot & humid Saturday. High temperatures top off in the mid 90s with it feeling more like the low 100s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine, heat & humidity last all weekend. A better shot for rain arrives at the beginning of next week.

