MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with perhaps an isolated shower. Rain chances: 20%. Highs near 96. Heat index between 98 and 112. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with perhaps an isolated shower. Rain chances: 20%. Lows near 66. Wind: NW 8-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and much cooler, less humid. Highs near 86. Wind: N 8-12 mph.