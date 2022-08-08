MONDAY MORNING: Expect partly sunny skies early Monday morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Through the morning, most of the Arkansas will heat up quite a bit. But a few isolated showers may pop up. Temperatures reach the lower 90s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures will likely reach the mid-90s early in the afternoon. Then showers and storms become more scattered, perhaps easing the heat just a bit in spots. Still, a heat advisory is in effect for the afternoon in southeast Arkansas. Heat index values will likely range between 95 and 105.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms may linger into the night. Otherwise, we remain partly cloudy with temperatures into the mid-70s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: More scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Tuesday. Temperatures will likely only reach the upper 80s due to more clouds and showers. These continue into Wednesday. But they’ll be hit-or-miss. So some may still miss out on the beneficial moisture. Later in the week, expect more sunshine and temperatures returning to the lower 90s.