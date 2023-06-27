TODAY: Today will be another sunny and hot day. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-90s. Overall, most of today will be dry, however, a pop-up shower or storm cannot be ruled out.
TONIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible across northern Arkansas overnight. This is a low-end chance for storms, but a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will remain dry and clear with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 70s.
TOMORROW: Wednesday will likely be the first 100° day of the season for many. A pop-up shower cannot be ruled out, but overall it will be a very hot and humid day. Feels like temperatures could reach 110° during the afternoon.
EXTENDED: Heat and humidity will continue to build into midweek with temperatures once again making a run for the triple digits. Heat index values will likely be well into the triple digits. Heat advisories and possible excessive heat warnings will likely be issued for mid-week and into the upcoming weekend. Scattered rain chances look to return by Sunday and into early next week.
