TONIGHT: Despite temperatures heating into the mid and upper 80s Friday afternoon, temperatures will cool quickly by Saturday morning. Most locations will drop into the 40s with clear skies and calm winds. The city will stay a little warmer with a low of 56° here in Little Rock

SATURDAY: A record could fall Saturday afternoon. I’m forecasting a high of 88° in Little Rock, and the record is 90°. The only reason I’m not forecasting 90°+ is because there will be some high clouds moving in during the afternoon. It will be breezy with a southwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be cooler than Saturday, but still warmer than normal. I’m forecasting mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm and dry weather will continue through mid-next week. Right now, it looks like we could see a cold front bring us rain and cooler temperatures by late next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

