THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A few more clouds build into the afternoon, perhaps building into a few isolated thunderstorms. Otherwise, we’ll be partly sunny and hot with highs up to nearly 100. Heat index values will soar into the 100 to 110 degree range. A few of those afternoon storms could be strong, perhaps bringing a couple of damaging wind gusts.

THURSDAY NIGHT: These isolated storms will mostly be focused across central and southern Arkansas. They will likely linger into the evening, then fade into the overnight. Temperatures slip into the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Friday will bring more sunshine with no rain other than a few isolated storms in western Arkansas. Temperatures reach about 100 with heat index values between 103 and 113.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: This dry pattern continues into the weekend with more heat. Highs reach 100 to 102 all the way into Monday. Then perhaps an isolated shower or two return by mid-week next week.