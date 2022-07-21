THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with mostly clear skies and warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures start out near 80. Then by midday, temperatures climb to the mid-90s.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A few more clouds build into the afternoon, perhaps building into a few isolated thunderstorms. Otherwise, we’ll be partly sunny and hot with highs up to nearly 100. Heat index values will soar into the 100 to 110 degree range. A few of those afternoon storms could be strong, perhaps bringing a couple of damaging wind gusts.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: These isolated storms will mostly be focused across central and southern Arkansas. They will likely linger into the evening, then fade into the overnight. Temperatures slip into the mid-70s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Friday will bring more sunshine with no rain. Temperatures reach about 100 with heat index values between 103 and 113. This dry pattern continues into the weekend with more heat. Highs reach 100 to 102 all the way into Monday. Then perhaps an isolated shower or two return by mid-week next week.