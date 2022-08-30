TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A few more isolated showers and storms will be possible as this front slowly drifts into the area. Still, temperatures reach the mid-90s in the afternoon with heat index values around 100.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few showers may linger into the night. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with temperatures slipping down to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cooler temperatures will be found farther north in the state, perhaps low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will start with some early morning showers in southern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’re mostly sunny Wednesday morning with slightly less humidity. Temperatures still climb up to about 90 with heat index values around the mid-90s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Thursday will be cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs only reach the upper 80s with less humidity. We remain rain-free through the day. This will likely remain the case Friday. Then expect more heat and humidity with spotty showers over the weekend.