WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly sunny skies through your Wednesday afternoon. This will make for more intense heat, prompting heat advisories until 8 p.m. But a few isolated storms are possible, some of which could put out some damaging wind. Highs reach 99 with heat index values above 105.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: We remain partly cloudy through the night with perhaps a stray shower. Temperatures remain mild, likely only dropping into the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: We still expect partly sunny skies into Thursday with plenty of heat. But as showers and storms become more common, temperatures may not heat as much. Highs reach the mid-90s Thursday with a few afternoon storms. Some could be on the strong side.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: These showers and storms become more widespread into Friday. Some could be slow-moving, meaning there could be a flash flood risk into Friday. Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures only reaching the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms continue into Saturday as well, keeping temperatures in the mid-80s. By Sunday, parts of central and northern AR could see 1 to 4 inches while those in southern AR receive less than an inch.