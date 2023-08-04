TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight with a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

TOMORROW: Saturday will be another hot and humid day. Scattered showers and storms look likely throughout the afternoon and evening hours. A mix of sun and clouds will continue through much of the day while storms pop up. Temperatures will make a run for the triple digits again before the heat index. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of the state tomorrow.

EXTENDED: Rain and storm chances will continue on Sunday, mainly during the morning. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s on Sunday. A cold front will be moving through the state on Sunday into Monday, helping to bring more seasonal temperatures back to the state.