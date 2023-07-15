TODAY: There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in southwest Arkansas for the first part of Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny with just a 20% chance for a pop-up storm. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s with feels-like temperatures close to 100°. Northwest wind 5 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will also feature temperatures in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. I have a 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Starting Tuesday we will see the heat dome that has been over Texas will move over Arkansas. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s midweek.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

