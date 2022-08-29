MONDAY AFTERNOON: The heat continues to build through the afternoon. Highs likely reach the low and mid-90s while heat index values reach the upper 90s to perhaps 101 or 102. Scattered showers and storms become a bit more widespread into late-afternoon, a few of which could be strong to severe in northwest Arkansas.
MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers linger early in the evening. But overnight, we should be mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures slip into the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: A cool front slowly drifts through the state Tuesday, perhaps bringing a few isolated showers. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine and more heat in advance of this front. Highs reach the mid-90s with heat index values near 100.
WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: As this front continues to push through Wednesday, a few isolated showers may still linger. But otherwise, we’re expecting continued sunshine and heat with a slight drop in humidity. Look for highs in the lower 90s through late-week with heat index values much closer to the actual temperature.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.