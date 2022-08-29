MONDAY AFTERNOON: The heat continues to build through the afternoon. Highs likely reach the low and mid-90s while heat index values reach the upper 90s to perhaps 101 or 102. Scattered showers and storms become a bit more widespread into late-afternoon, a few of which could be strong to severe in northwest Arkansas.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers linger early in the evening. But overnight, we should be mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures slip into the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: A cool front slowly drifts through the state Tuesday, perhaps bringing a few isolated showers. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine and more heat in advance of this front. Highs reach the mid-90s with heat index values near 100.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: As this front continues to push through Wednesday, a few isolated showers may still linger. But otherwise, we’re expecting continued sunshine and heat with a slight drop in humidity. Look for highs in the lower 90s through late-week with heat index values much closer to the actual temperature.