WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Humidity remains low into the afternoon. But temperatures still heat up a bit more. Temperatures likely peak around the upper 80s with a few spots perhaps reaching 90. Sunshine will dominate through the afternoon with no chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies overnight. But temperatures will be a bit milder, thanks to an incoming warm front that imports humidity. Lows slip into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Humidity will continue to flow into the region Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb into the lower 90s. Heat index values reach the mid and upper 90s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially in eastern Arkansas.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: As heat and humidity continues to thrive, isolated showers and storms will become more widespread. This will gradually increase a bit on Friday with even more into the weekend. Highs reach the lower 90s with index values reaching the triple digits. Some storms may linger into the 4th of July.