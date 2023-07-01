SATURDAY: Saturday will be just at hot and uncomfortable as the last few days in central and southern Arkansas. Locations north of I-40 will see more clouds and a 30% chance for thunderstorms. This will keep temperatures out of the 100s in northern Arkansas. Southwest wind 5-15 mph. Severe weather will be possible Saturday.

SUNDAY: Rain chances will spread further south Sunday. I’ve upped the rain chance to 40% and lowered the afternoon temperatures to the mid 90s!

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s all next week! Rain chances will range from 20-40% each afternoon. There is a 40% chance for showers and storms on the 4th of July, but I wouldn’t cancel any plans for it.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

