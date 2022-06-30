THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Heat and humidity dominates into the afternoon, heating temperatures into the lower 90s. We’ll be mostly sunny with perhaps a few isolated showers and storms, mainly over eastern and southern Arkansas.

THURSDAY NIGHT: We remain warm and muggy into the night with mostly clear skies. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: More heat and humidity is on tap for Friday along with a few isolated showers and storms. Highs reach the lower 90s with heat index values between 95 and 103.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: The heat and humidity will stick around into the weekend, enhancing the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Rain chances increase a bit more into Sunday as a weak tropical disturbance could bring some heavier downpours to the area. For the 4th of July, the rain chances aren’t as great. But they can’t be ruled out. So have an indoor alternative for any outdoor plans.