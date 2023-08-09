WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a few scattered showers and storms. Highs near 93. Heat index values between 95 and 105. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered strong to severe storms are likely during the evening hours. Damaging wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. The severe risk ends around 10 p.m. to midnight. But a few showers could linger through Thursday morning. Lows near 74. Wind: S 8-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Gradually clearing through the morning, becoming mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 94. Heat index values between 95 and 105. Wind: NW 8-12 mph