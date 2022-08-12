TONIGHT: It’s going to be one of the most comfortable nights we’ve had in a while. Low temperatures drop to the upper 60s – something we haven’t felt since June! We’ll have drier conditions as well, which will contribute to the higher comfort level. Mostly clear with a calm northeasterly wind make ideal conditions for seeing the nearly full moon. Moonrise is 8:57pm in Little Rock.

SATURDAY: Sunshine all day Saturday with no rain in sight. Temperatures warm to the low 90s across central Arkansas after a cooler morning in the upper 60s. Saturday night will be pleasant with clear and dry conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT: Hotter Sunday and Monday with temps in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoons. Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front tracks through the state mid-week.

