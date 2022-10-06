THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday a bit milder in most cases, likely in the upper 50s to nearly 60. Through the morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures quickly reach the mid-80s by midday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures soar a bit more into Thursday afternoon, likely to near 90 by mid-afternoon. No rain is expected. But a cold front does arrive by Friday morning, making for a slightly cooler end to the work week.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear into the night with lows slipping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Friday brings more sunshine. But that overnight cold front prevents temperatures from heating up quite as much. Highs will reach the lower 80s with some in the upper 70s. Then another cold front will bring even cooler temperatures for Saturday. Highs will likely be in the 70s through the weekend. Temperatures warm up into next week with a slight chance of rain late in the week.