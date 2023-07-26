That ridge of high pressure that we had last week and shrank back to the west over last weekend is now coming back, and temperatures in Arkansas are going up along with the humidity. That ridge will continue to strengthen expand through the weekend. Heat advisories are back today and we’ll likely have them the rest of this week and next week too.

Today is starting with some scattered light showers across North Arkansas. They are moving south, and some light showers/sprinkles may make it into Central Arkansas. But don’t worry; they will be inconsequential to us.

Heat indices can reach 105° this afternoon. The Heat Advisory for Central Arkansas starts at 1 PM. That in NEA starts at 10 AM. All go to until 7 PM. Count on more tomorrow, and eventually some will have that Excessive Heat Warning when the heat index can reach 110° & higher.