TONIGHT: Tonight won’t be too hot as temps drop to the low 70s overnight. Clear and calm conditions with a little drier air in place will make it feel more comfortable than last week.

TUESDAY: Higher humidity and temperatures are expected tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Afternoon high temps forecast in the upper 90s with it feeling more like 105°F+. Sunshine to start with some clouds building in later in the day. A few isolated showers and storms are possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures turn more average in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Heating back up and becoming more uncomfortable this weekend.

