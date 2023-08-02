High humidity and hotter temperatures today yields more overall extreme heat as heat indices may reach 110° or higher in Central Arkansas. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for that.

The rain chance is very low today across Central Arkansas. NE Arkansas has a 20-30% chance of rain. Count on a lot of sunshine and heat. Little Rock had a high temperature of 94° Tuesday. It’ll be that hot by Noon today.

It might be a little hotter in Central Arkansas tomorrow. West and East Arkansas do flip-flop on which will have the higher heat, however. Rain chances will be confined to North Arkansas until the evening.

The ridge will finally break down this weekend, so the rain chance will start to increase Friday night and temperatures will also start to relax.