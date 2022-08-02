TODAY: Tuesday will start out with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Temperatures will already be neat 90° by noon with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be in the mid 100s. A heat advisory is in effect from 1 – 8 pm. There is a 20% chance for a pop-up thunderstorm between 1 and 6 pm. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Any clouds or thunderstorms that formed will quickly go away into the evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s by Wednesday morning. Calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will gain control Wednesday. This means there is a lower risk for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will be hot in the mid and upper 9os. Heat advisories are likely again Wednesday afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The end of the week is when we will see the best chance for more rain and thunderstorms. A cold front will enter the region early Thursday and stall over Arkansas through Friday. This means there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on both Thursday and Friday. High pressure moves back in this weekend, bringing sunshine and hot temperatures.

Happy Tuesday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

