TONIGHT: Little Rock hit 104°F Monday afternoon – marking the hottest day so far this year and tied the record high from 2007. It is going to take a while for hot temps to cool down tonight. It’ll be mild for lows in the mid 70s across the state. Clear with a light easterly wind as well. Little Rock won’t drop below the 80s till after midnight.

TUESDAY: It will still be hot Tuesday afternoon with temps in the mid to upper 90s across much of central and south Arkansas. Some clouds increasing by Tuesday evening and rain chances upping toward the northeast.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain and cooler temps by mid-week.

