TONIGHT: After hitting 100°F Wednesday, Little Rock is officially the hottest it has been all year. Tonight will be another warm and mild one with temps in the upper 70s for lows and a calm wind. Clear sky making it great for viewing the planetary alignment before dawn. Look east, low on the horizon to catch Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn.

THURSDAY: Another hot, humid and sunny day tomorrow. Afternoon temps in the upper 90s. Heat index will be close to 100°F, with 100°F+ heat indices farther southwest

WHAT’S NEXT: Extreme heat in the mid to upper 90s lasts through Sunday. Best shot for any rain comes later Sunday. More seasonable next week.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.