WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Light frozen precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, will build into the afternoon. Temperatures only reach up to about 32 by mid-afternoon. So this will likely accumulate to any ice that is already coating the ground and elevated objects. Most of this will be concentrated over central and south Arkansas.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The freezing rain and sleet will continue to fall off-and-on through the night. Temperatures get colder, likely into the upper 20s. Roads remain dicey into Thursday morning as more mix builds in.

THURSDAY: This mix of freezing rain and sleet will linger early in the morning, especially in central Arkansas. But as we get into the mid-morning hours, areas of southern Arkansas will likely see this transition to a cold rain as temperatures reach above freezing.

Precipitation will linger at times into the early afternoon. Some of this could be freezing rain. But overall, it will gradually become more of a cold rain before moving out altogether around mid-afternoon. Clouds won’t clear out until the evening, though. Patchy areas of ice could linger into Thursday night as we slip into the upper 20s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Friday will bring more sunshine with highs in the lower 40s. Then clouds return Saturday with highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday will bring more sunshine with highs in the lower 60s. Then we reach mid-60s Monday, followed by rain on Tuesday.