TODAY: The chance for freezing rain continues today as temperatures hover around freezing and slightly below it. This second round of precipitation is expected by late morning, early afternoon and will continue through the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Light freezing drizzle will continue overnight tonight scattered across the area as temperatures fall into the 20s.

TOMORROW: A third wave of precipitation is expected on Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, therefore more rain will be mixed in with the freezing rain. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 30s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm on Thursday, giving way to an all-rain event. Rain will move out of the area by the second half of the day on Thursday. Sunshine returns on Friday and continues through the weekend as temperatures warm into the 50s. You can find a more detailed look at this week’s ice chance in the link below.