TONIGHT: After hitting 102°F today, temperatures will be slow to cool down. There won’t be much relief tonight as low will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across Arkansas. Mostly clear with southerly wind.

TUESDAY: Extreme heat continues Tuesday with afternoon temps in the low 100s, feeling like 105°F – 108°F. Mostly sunny with a slim shot for an isolated shower. It will also be breezy with a south southwesterly wind of 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: There is finally some relief on the way in the forecast! Afternoon temps cool to the 80s for highs come Friday with the best chance for more widespread rain Friday and Saturday.