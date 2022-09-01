THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with a slight increase in cloud coverage and less humid air. A few early morning showers are possible in far southwest Arkansas. Otherwise, we’ll be dry with temperatures reaching the mid-80s by midday.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures still climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s by mid-afternoon. Highs reach about 90. But humidity will be a bit less. a few isolated showers will be possible as well, but most of that will occur in the western half of the state.
THURSDAY EVENING & OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue to increase through the evening and overnight. Some extra showers will be possible as well, especially by Friday morning. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.
FRIDAY & BEYOND: We remain mostly cloudy Friday with a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, likely in the upper 80s. We’ll see a few showers linger into Saturday, though a bit more sunshine will be possible. Then more showers and storms build into the area on Sunday. Humidity ramps up as well.
