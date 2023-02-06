MONDAY AFTERNOON: During the afternoon, winds will pick up and we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is anticipated. Temperatures reach the upper 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Expect mostly cloudy skies through the night with relatively mild temperatures. Most of us will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will bring even more cloud coverage. But in most cases, we remain dry. However, we will see some off and on light showers move through northwest Arkansas. Those may stretch as far south and east as Mena, Russellville and Clinton by Tuesday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: More rain builds into the area on Wednesday, some of which will be heavy at times. This will continue throughout much of the day, bringing some significant rainfall amounts to parts of Arkansas. For more details on timing and amounts, click here.

Overall, the severe risk stays mostly south of our area on Wednesday. The main risk will involve excessive rainfall with perhaps a few areas of gusty wind. We’ll be mostly sunny and mild for Thursday after all this rain moves out Wednesday night.

Cooler temperatures roll through with another system Friday. This system brings less moisture, though with colder temperatures, a few flurries or sleet pellets can’t be ruled out in northern Arkansas. In central Arkansas, only expect a few sprinkles or light showers as temperatures plunge into the 40s.