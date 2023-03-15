WEDNESDAY MORNING: Areas of frost and freezing temperatures are likely through the early morning hours. But with plenty of sunshine and a light southeast breeze, temperatures should warm up a bit faster. By midday, we reach the low and mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds begin to move in during the afternoon, though there will still be a mix of sunshine. Highs climb into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a warm front moves into the area. Temperatures slip into the mid and upper 40s to start your Thursday.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Scattered light showers begin to move in with these clouds Thursday morning, mainly over far western and northwest Arkansas. As warmer, more humid air builds in with a strong south wind; storms begin to develop. Most of these afternoon storms should remain non-severe.

But right behind those afternoon storms will come an evening round of storms. These are most likely to be our strongest storms, though our previous round of storms may take some of the energy away from the later round. Regardless, let’s remain weather-aware Thursday afternoon and evening. Click here for more details on this risk.

Colder temperatures roll in Friday with a strong north breeze. This will dry things out for the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s and sunshine. It will likely feel more like 40s all day. Then we expect freezing temperatures Saturday morning, Sunday morning as well as Monday morning.