TONIGHT: We will see another cool night across the Natural State. Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop near freezing. Prepare to scrape frost from your windows Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Our cool morning will quickly turn into a warm afternoon. Temperatures will rise near 60° with partly cloudy skies. This is around 10° warmer than we should be this time of year. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: A weak low-pressure system will move into the area Saturday morning. It will bring mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of a shower. Most people will stay dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s.

A cold front will move through Sunday morning. This won’t bring any rain, but it will cool temperatures a little. Sunday afternoon will feature temperatures in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

NEXT WEEK: Overall next week will be quiet. Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with no rain until Thursday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.