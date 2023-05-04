THURSDAY: We start the day with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures, mostly in the 40s and 50s. Those temperatures climb quickly with a light south wind. By midday, we reach the mid-70s.

Clouds increase through the afternoon followed by scattered light to moderate showers in the late-afternoon and evening. Most of these will be across central and north Arkansas. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

As this warm front rolls in through the night, a few stronger storms may develop. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely overnight as temperatures slip to 60 degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain and storms linger into Friday morning with some gradual clearing into the midday hours. Temperatures will heat up big time through the afternoon, especially if the sun comes out. Highs should reach the low to mid-80s.

Then Saturday appears to bring more sunshine, heat and humidity. Highs reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will be even higher. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, though rain chances appear greater into Sunday and early next week.